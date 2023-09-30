COA thumbs down P9-M backpay for dismissed ex-National Library official

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former National Library official Maria Luisa Castillo Moral was dismissed in 1996 in relation to the pilferage of historical documents under her care, but the administrative penalties against her where later lifted after she appealed her case and was granted clemency

MANILA, Philippines – A former executive of the National Library of the Philippines (NLP), who was dismissed over the loss of hundreds of historical documents, will not be entitled to receive over P9 million worth of supposed backwages and other benefits, the Commission on Audit (COA) ruled.

In a four-page decision, the COA denied a petition from former librarian Maria Luisa Castillo Moral seeking the payment of unpaid wages and benefits totaling P9.13 million, which she said should have been paid between October 1996 and February 2012.

Moral had served as the head of NLP’s Filipiniana and Asian Division, and was chief custodian of all historical documents, books, and materials in the division that included rare books and manuscripts.

Moral had been found guilty of multiple administrative offenses – dishonesty, grave misconduct, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service – in a 1996 decision from the then-Department of Education, Culture, and Sports. The offenses were related to the “pilferage of historical documents of the National Library” that were under her care.

From then, she was ordered dismissed from government service and disqualified from holding public office. Her retirement benefits were also forfeited.

Moral field an appeal for clemency, which the Civil Service Commission granted. The CSC recommended to the Office of the President (OP) that the administrative penalties against her be lifted.

Due to Moral’s non-admission of guilt, the OP initially denied the CSC endorsement. However, on February 16, 2015, it granted her appeal, ordering all administrative penalties against her removed.

Moral then asked the NLP for her back wages and benefits, but was advised to file a petition with the COA.

In 2021, the Solicitor General, on behalf of the NLP, made a submission saying the claim should be denied for lack of basis. The Solicitor General argued that the lifting of administrative penalties did not include Moral’s reinstatement to her former post.

The COA sided with the Solicitor General, noting that back wages are only given to employees reinstated to service, and Moral did not get her old post back.

“Her removal from service is justified and is not deemed illegal. Thus, she is not entitled to back wages nor is she worthy of receiving benefits and remuneration because she was separated from government service because of the finding of guilt for the administrative charges filed against her,” the COA said.

Moral had been charged with qualified theft before a Manila court in relation to the pilferage case but she was acquitted in 2008.

The Philippines has several laws in place surrounding archive preservation and heritage, which include the National Archives of the Philippines Act of 2007. This law outlines the state’s policy of safeguarding, protecting, and preservation of its public documents and records. – Rappler.com