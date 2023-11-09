Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in Davao

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Affected residents rush to find safety as flooding affected several villages

DAVAO, Philippines – Davao experienced hours of heavy downpour, causing widespread flooding in various parts of the city.

The city government declared a suspension of classes as major roads and highways were inundated following heavy rain that started late Wednesday until Thursday morning, November 8 and 9.

Affected residents rushed to find safety as flooding affected at least six barangays, reported that Davao City Disaster Radio, a local government-owned radio station.

FLEE. Residents seek shelter in a village facility due to flooding in Davao. courtesy of Davao City Police Office

The villages of Matina, Bago Gallera, Tugbok District, Talomo Proper, Matina Aplaya, and Maa were among the reported affected areas.

A number of families were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Knee-deep flooding caused a traffic congestion along the MacArthur Highway in Matina as of 7 am on Thursday.

Many shared video clips on the Davao City Public Information and Inquiry page on Facebook, describing their ordeals and seeking help from authorities.

Tearful residents were seen climbing rooftops, desperately reaching out for assistance.

One video clip by Retsel Semaj showed a man urging his mother to stay calm, assuring her that rescue was underway, despite their helplessness.

In another clip, a woman alone on a rooftop, appearing on the verge of collapse from the floodwaters in Bago Aplaya, sought rescue.

Retsel’s video also captured a man attempting to swim through the flood to reach someone heard shouting for help.

FLOOD. Floodwater rising in a residential community in Davao City. courtesy of Davao City Police Office

Mae Muriel Songahid, an affected resident, seeking help, showed rising floodwater inside their house. An elderly man stood on a chair, with a child on a table next to him.

Ritzie Kuan, a mother of four, was seen on top of their rented house, sobbing and desperately asking for help, stating they had nowhere to seek safety and were already shivering in the cold.

Davao City Police Office spokesperson, Captain Hazel Rizane Caballero, said there was no casualty report. – Rappler.com