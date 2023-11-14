MARINA suspends Cokaliong-owned vessel after dangerous tilting incident

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

M/V Filipinas Cagayan de Oro's safety certificate will remain suspended until authorities complete a thorough inspection and evaluation

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) ordered the suspension of operations for an inter-island passenger vessel after it dangerously listed to its port side shortly after it left Cagayan de Oro for Cebu due to strong winds encountered off the coast of Laguindingan town in Misamis Oriental.

The suspension was ordered on Monday, November 13, hours after the vessel, M/V Filipinas Cagayan de Oro, returned to a Cagayan de Oro port due to an emergency situation. It was tilting dangerously as it returned nearly midnight on Sunday, November 12.

Annabel Lagas, MARINA regional director, said the Passenger Ship Safety Certificate (PSSC) for M/V Filipinas Cagayan de Oro would remain suspended until they complete a thorough inspection and evaluation of all the incident-related information.

Operated by Cokaliong Shipping Lines, which regularly services routes between Visayas and Mindanao, the listing of M/V Filipinas Cagayan de Oro toward its port side on Sunday marked the third recorded incident this year involving ships owned by the Cebu-based shipping company.

Part of MARINA’s notice to Cokaliong Shipping Lines read, “The PSSC of MV Filipinas Cagayan de Oro is hereby suspended in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act No. 9295 and its implementing rules and regulations, MARINA Memorandum Circular MS 2023-01 and 203, Administrative Order no. 13-16, and the Ship Survey System relative to the suspension of the safety certificate.”

On October 23, M/V Filipinas Butuan, operated by the company, ran aground in Santa Fe town, Bantayan Island, Cebu. Another Cokaliong ship encountered an incident where 85 passengers had to be rescued by fishermen after it ran aground in Maigo Point, Lanao del Norte, en route to Ozamiz City, on April 20.

M/V Filipinas Cagayan de Oro safely docked in Cagayan de Oro at around 11:21 pm, Sunday.

Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said all of its 448 passengers, including 23 children and seven infants, were safe, and were assisted by Coast Guard personnel upon disembarkation.

The vessel was also transporting four cars and seven motorcycles.

Balilo said investigators were considering the possibility that unsecured rolling cargoes aboard the roll-on-roll-off vessel might have factored in the dangerous tilting.

A number of passengers, shaken from the incident, said they heard noise from the cargo hold below the ship just before it tilted.

The Maritime Safety Services Command has been directed to investigate the incident and review the ship’s safety protocols.

Initial findings showed that the vessel, on its regular route to Cebu City from Cagayan de Oro, faced strong winds off Laguindingan town, resulting in a 30-degree tilt toward the port side.

Balilo said the ship’s crew maintained constant communication with the Coast Guard Station in Cagayan de Oro and were advised not to proceed to Cebu but to return to the originating port. – Rappler.com