Viral video prompts PNP in Soccsksargen to go strict vs domestic abuse, infidelity

ABUSE. A viral video on social media shows Police Corporal Louie Jay Lumancas mauling and pointing a gun at his partner in Kidapawan City on Monday, April 10.

Authorities arrest and detain a 28-year-old corporal after he is caught on video beating up his partner in Kidapawan City

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Soccsksargen’s police chief has ordered a strict policy against domestic violence and marital infidelity, with a warning that law enforcers who violate the policy in the region will face serious consequences.

The order was issued by a furious Brigadier General Jimili Macaraeg on Tuesday, April 11, after a viral video on social media showed a policeman beating up his partner during a party in Kidapawan City, causing public outrage. (Editor’s note: We have decided not to show the video due to its extremely violent and disturbing nature.)

The policeman involved in the incident, 28-year-old Corporal Louie Jay Lumancas, was arrested by fellow law enforcers on Monday, April 10, based on the law on violence against women and children. Lumancas was detained at the Kidapawan City Police Office.

ARRESTED. Police Corporal Louie Jay Lumancas’ mugshot is taken at the Kidapawan Police Station right after his arrest on Monday, April 10. – PNP-Kidapawan

Macaraeg said the Philippine National Police (PNP) would not tolerate domestic assault and abuses, especially when committed by police officers.

He added that “the police should be the protectors and sources of comfort for family members during times of uncertainties and difficulties.”

Macaraeg ordered Kidapawan City police chief Colonel Peter Pinalgan Jr. to assist local prosecutors in building a solid case against Lumancas.

The police director for Cotabato province, Colonel Harold Ramos, confronted Lumancas in a police detention facility and stripped him of his badge “to teach him a lesson and as a warning” to other policemen that domestic abuse is seen as a “grave mistake” in the PNP.

Ramos said, “A policeman’s badge represents legal authority and uprightness in serving people and promoting law and order.”

According to investigators, Lumancas, a member of the Magpet town police in Cotabato province, allegedly became infuriated when his partner discovered that he was married and confronted him.

Lumancas was caught on video assaulting his defenseless partner and pointing a pistol at her during a birthday party at Canapia Subdivision in Poblacion, Kidapawan City. – Rappler.com