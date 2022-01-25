National Academy of Sports opens scholarship applications for student-athletes

Application forms and requirements may be submitted physically or virtually until April 12, 2022. Check details here.

MANILA, Philippines – The National Academy of Sports (NAS), an attached agency of the Department of Education (DepEd), has started accepting scholarship applications for student-athletes for school year 2022-2023.

“I am urging all the student-athletes from all sectors of the society, including indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and other marginalized groups, to submit an application for the scholarship to improve their craft,” said Education Secretary Leonor Briones in a statement on Tuesday, January 25.

“NAS would like to produce world-class athletes that can compete and bring home medals from SEA Games, Asian Games, Olympics, and other sporting events like our very own Hidilyn Diaz,” she added.

On its second year, NAS was established “to implement a quality and enhanced secondary education program, integrated with a special curriculum on sports as indicated in RA No. 11470, announced that the institution is looking for academically competent and athletically talented natural-born Filipino youth deserving of the scholarship.”

The DepEd said that NAS is looking for student-athletes who are:

incoming Grade 7 and 8 learners;

natural-born Filipino citizens;

must have a general weighted average of at least 80%;

not be older than 14 years old (for incoming Grade 7) and not older than 15 years old (for incoming Grade 8) at the start of the school year.

“Aspiring student-athletes under the NAS focus sports, including aquatics, athletics, badminton, gymnastics, judo, table tennis, taekwondo, and weightlifting, are encouraged to submit their applications,” the DepEd said.

Successful applicants will receive the following benefits:

free tuition;

free board, and lodging at the NAS Dormitory in NAS Campus, New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac;

provision of quality secondary education; and access to specialize.

“Scholars will also get a chance to represent the country and NAS in international competitions as well as in exchange programs with a monthly stipend and scholarship grant for six years subject to the student-athlete’s sports and academic performance,” the DepEd said.

Among the celebrated products of school-based sports were eminent athletes Lydia de Vega and Elma Muros.

Application forms and requirements may be submitted physically at the office of NAS or virtually through e-mail at nascentsas@deped.gov.ph until April 12, 2022.

Submit printed copies of the requirements to:

NASCENT SAS Secretariat

National Academy of Sports

4th floor, PSC Building A, Philsports Complex

Bonifacio Gate along Capt. Henry P. Javier St.

Oranbo, Pasig City

For the current school year 2021-2022, NAS has a total of 64 enrolled student-athletes. – Bonz Magsambol/Rappler.com