The Marcos Cabinet: A Rappler Talk series

Watch Rappler's one-on-one interviews with members of the incoming Marcos Cabinet here

MANILA, Philippines – As of Monday, June 27, president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has named at least 25 appointees to executive departments and other Cabinet-level agencies, most of whom will later go through the Commission on Appointments in Congress for confirmation.

Marcos has also designated himself as agriculture secretary. (LIST: Who are in Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet?)

Rappler sits down with the incoming secretaries to ask about their plans, expected challenges, and priorities in their posts and the sectors they serve.

Watch them here:

Department of Migrant Workers – Susan ‘Toots’ Ople

Department of Justice – Jesus Crispin ‘Boying’ Remulla

Department of Information and Communications Technology – Ivan John Uy

We will update this list as we interview more members of Marcos’ Cabinet. – Rappler.com