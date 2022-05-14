LIST: Who are in Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet?

Two personalities have been officially announced to join the presumptive president's administration, as of Friday, May 13
MANILA, Philippines – Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has started naming appointees to his Cabinet.
As of Friday, May 13, two names have been officially announced to lead executive departments and other Cabinet-level agencies.
Most of these appointees will later go through the Commission on Appointments in Congress for confirmation.
We will update this list as more announcements come in from the Marcos camp.
Education (DepEd)
Vice President Sara Duterte
Announced: May 11
Last position held: Mayor, Davao City
Interior and Local Government (DILG)
Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr.
Announced: May 13
Last positions held: Marcos Jr.’s 2022 presidential campaign manager;
Chairman, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA)
– Rappler.com