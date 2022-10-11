Rappler Recap: Migrant workers department closes alleged illegal recruitment firm

Watch Rappler reporter Michelle Abad give a rundown on the Department of Migrant Workers' closure operation of K-Monster, a consultancy firm allegedly conducting illegal recruitment activities

MANILA, Philippines – In its latest effort to curb illegal recruitment of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday, October 11, led the closure operation of immigration consultancy firm K-Monster, which was found to be allegedly recruiting OFWs illegally.

The DMW’s Anti-Illegal Recruitment Branch found in its surveillance operations that K-Monster was reportedly offering jobs for hotel workers, room attendants, cashiers, waiters, caregivers, and factory workers in different countries.

Some of these countries included South Korea, Poland, Canada, and the Netherlands.

Citing the Philippine labor attache in South Korea, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said that K-Monster was illegally recruiting Filipino workers with advance processing fees of around P80,000 to P200,000.

K-Monster has yet to issue an official comment.

Rappler multimedia reporter Michelle Abad gives the rundown on the full story. – Rappler.com