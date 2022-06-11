Bulusan Volcano erupts again, ash spreads to more areas

ASHFALL. Ash spreads to more parts of Sorsogon on June 12, 2022, following another Bulusan Volcano phreatic eruption.

(1st UPDATE) Another phreatic or steam-driven eruption occurs at Bulusan Volcano at 3:37 am on Sunday, June 12

MANILA, Philippines – A week after a phreatic eruption triggered the declaration of Alert Level 1 for Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon, a similar eruption occurred early Sunday, June 12.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said in an advisory that a phreatic or steam-driven eruption was detected at 3:37 am on Sunday.

“The event lasted 18 minutes based on the seismic record but the eruption plume was not visible in camera monitors,” Phivolcs said.

The Sorsogon Provincial Information Office (PIO) said ash from the second eruption spread to more areas.

“Sa kasalukuyan, halos lahat ng barangay ng Juban ang apektado, at ilang mga barangay ng Irosin, Casiguran, at Magallanes. Pinapayuhan ang mga motorista na mag-ingat o kung maaari ay iwasan muna ang pagbiyahe o pagdaan sa mga apektadong lugar,” the Sorsogon PIO said in a Facebook post.

(At the moment, nearly all barangays in Juban are affected, and some barangays in Irosin, Casiguran, and Magallanes. Motorists are advised to take precautions or if possible, avoid traveling to or passing through the affected areas.)

Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero instructed Bureau of Fire Protection personnel to clean up Maharlika Highway on Sunday morning. Visibility along the highway was poor due to the ashfall.

Last Thursday, June 9, Phivolcs had warned that another phreatic eruption may be imminent, after an increase in the number of volcanic earthquakes was observed at Bulusan.

In a separate summary released at 8 am on Sunday, Phivolcs said it observed 136 volcanic earthquakes at Bulusan from 5 am on Saturday, June 11, to 5 am on Sunday, or over a 24-hour period.

The volcano was placed under Alert Level 1 on June 5 following the first phreatic eruption that day. The first eruption also left parts of Sorsogon covered in ash, and forced families to flee their homes.

“The public is reminded that Alert Level 1 status prevails over Bulusan Volcano, which means that it is currently in an abnormal condition,” Phivolcs reiterated on Sunday.

The agency maintained that entry into the 4-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone around the volcano must be strictly prohibited. – Rappler.com