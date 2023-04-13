PNP Drug Enforcement Group chief sacked amid ‘link’ in P6.7-B shabu mess

Other police officers named by Interior chief Abalos who have alleged links in the issue already filed their leave of absence, PNP says

MANILA, Philippines – Because of his alleged link in the P6.7 billion shabu mess, Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) Brigadier General Narciso Domingo was relieved of his post on Thursday, April 13.

Domingo confirmed his relief to Rappler and said he was assigned to the Office of the Chief PNP. He will be replaced at PDEG by Brigadier General Faro Antonio Olaguera, who was the director of PNP Legal Service.

In a statement, the PNP said Domingo filed a leave of absence on Thursday. It was Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos who requested some high-ranking cops to file a leave to assure unimpeded probe.

On April 10, Abalos claimed that high-ranking cops, including two generals, were allegedly involved in the “massive attempt” to cover up the arrest of Police Master Sergeant Rodolfo Mayo Jr. The cop, who was a PDEG intelligence officer, was arrested in 2022 during a raid at a drug den that yielded had at least one ton of shabu amounting to P6.7 billion.

Domingo was the PDEG director when Mayo was arrested. In a list of names Abalos revealed, the sacked PDEG head was also the second highest officer in the roster, after Lieutenant General Benjamin Santos Jr.

In responding to the allegations, Domingo denied on April 11 the alleged cover-up. But, the police general said there were lapses in their procedures in relation to Mayo’s arrest.

Domingo said that these lapses were part of their tactical move to arrest another group of drug suspects – a move only revealed by Mayo when he was arrested.

Meanwhile, all the other police officers named by Abalos already filed their leave of absence, the PNP said. – Rappler.com