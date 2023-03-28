Sandigan convicts 10 ex-officials of Mountain Province, private supplier

All 11 defendants are sentenced to imprisonment of six to eight years

MANILA, Philippines – The Sandiganbayan convicted 10 former officials of the Mountain Province, as well as a private supplier, for their participation in 2006 in the overpriced purchase of a government vehicle intended for the Bontoc General Hospital.

All 11 defendants were sentenced by the Sandiganbayan Third Division to imprisonment of between six to eight years. The 10 provincial officials were also banned from future employment in government through perpetual disqualification and forfeiture of all benefits.

The Sandiganbayan said all the defendants participated in the crime by specifying a vehicle brand and model which gave unwarranted advantage to the private supplier, a violation of RA 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

Found guilty were then provincial accountant Theodore Marrero, provincial health officer Nenita Lizardo; provincial nurse Helen Macli-ing; Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) chairperson Paulo Pagteilan; BAC vice chairperson Lily Rose Kollin; BAC members Florence Gut-omen; Edward Likigan, and Soledad Theresa Wanawan; budget officer II Jerome Falingao; executive assistant and BAC secretariat Abdon Imingan; Technical and Inspection Group member Abelard Pachingel, and private defendant Ronaldo Kimakim.

Kimakim was the owner of Ronhil Trading Incorporated from which a Mitsubishi L-300 Versa van was bought in a simulated purchase for P843,700.91.

Former Mt. Province Governor Maximo Dalog was among the co-accused in the case when it was filed in 2017, but he died while the investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman was still ongoing.

“All of the accused, consisting of the end-user representative and BAC officials, willingly turned a blind eye to the apparent violation of the procurement law by making reference to a specific brand and model of vehicle,” said the decision authored by Associate Justice Ronald B. Moreno. Concurring were Presiding Justice Amparo M. Cabotaje Tang and Associate Justice Bernelito R. Fernandez.

The National Bureau of Investigation found that a vehicle bearing the same license plate, chassis and engine numbers was bought by Kimakim from Motorplaza on March 29, 2006 for P756,000. On the same day, the said vehicle was sold to the provincial government for P843,700.91 or a price difference of P87,700.91.

Kimakim admitted he received for his services a P10,000 fee. He said in a signed affidavit that he received his fees in the residence of Macli-ing

The anti-graft court said all the defendants were part of the conspiracy by specifying a vehicle brand and model which gave unwarranted advantage to the supplier, a violation of RA 9184 or the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The Sandiganbayan noted: “From the time the Purchase Request was made by accused Lizardo and Marrera up until the time the subject vehicle was accepted by the Provincial Government of Mountain Province, the reference to the specific brand and model of Mitsubishi L-300 Versa Van was written in all of the procurement document.” – Rappler.com