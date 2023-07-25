‘Nasaang bansa ka ba?’ Netizens point out inaccurate, ironic, lacking data in SONA 2023

SUMMARY
While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24, Filipinos took to social media to share their thoughts.
This led to #SONA2023, along with SONA-related topics, topping Twitter trends in the Philippines.
Days before the SONA, Filipinos online expressed their concerns on inflation in the country, among other top issues.
Here are some reactions and thoughts from netizens on D-day.
Prices of goods
In his 2023 SONA, Marcos took pride in the supposed decrease in prices of goods in the country thanks to Kadiwa stores, a project of the Department of Agriculture, which has the President as concurrent secretary.
Filipinos online were quick to disagree. “Nasaang bansa ka ba? (What country are you in?)” one netizen quipped.
On the eve of Marcos’ SONA, a Social Weather Stations survey revealed that 45% of Filipinos still feel poor.
Meanwhile, some said the Kadiwa project is not sustainable and accessible.
“They do not pass the standard for price monitoring, because they are an irregular facility, and [do] not resolve the inflation crisis for all Filipinos,” said University of the Philippines statistician Peter Cayton.
Corruption
As he shared his plans to accept the resignations of “unscrupulous law enforcers and others involved in the highly nefarious drug trade,” Marcos said: “We cannot tolerate corruption or incompetence in government.”
Netizens pointed out the irony of his statement.
Critics of the Maharlika Investment Fund, the bill of which Marcos signed into law days before SONA, said the fund has a poorly designed governance structure that could open the floodgates for political interference and corruption.
Lawyer Chel Diokno said funds for the Maharlika could’ve been diverted to programs Marcos mentioned in his speech.
Many Filipinos have also criticized the recent rebranding efforts of various government agencies, particularly those of the Department of Tourism and Pagcor, questioning the budget of each project with respect to the outputs produced.
Women and the LGBTQ+
A few netizens noticed that Marcos failed to tackle issues for women and the LGBTQ+ community — something that also happened during his first SONA.
“Women, girls, and the LGBTQIA+ community are continually being threatened yet they still do not get attention from the government. This is unacceptable,” wrote sociologist Ash Presto.
The SOGIE equality bill, long fought by the LGBTQ+ community as a path to end SOGIE-based discrimination in the country, continues to languish in Congress.
Meanwhile, feminists have urged Marcos to advance women’s rights through concrete programs and orders.
Speech delivery
This year, some said Marcos’ speech was no-nonsense and straightforward, comparing it to those of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.
Others also noticed that Marcos used more of the Filipino language in his speech. In the 2022 SONA, Filipinos online criticized how “technical” Marcos’ speech sounded, saying that the speech can be hard to understand for most.
Notice too that the President is delivering most of his #SONA2023 in Filipino — apparently to send his message across to a larger population. This is in contrast to his first SONA and his inaugural address before that last year.— Miss Go (@miriamgracego) July 24, 2023
However, while Marcos’ SONA sounded “refreshing,” former Bayan Muna representative Teddy Casiño noted that it “[said] all the right things and [avoided] all the contentious things.”
“It was a speech that glossed over our problems, bloated his accomplishments, and promised the moon and stars,” he added.
As Marcos wrapped up his speech, saying “Dumating na ang bagong Pilipinas (The new Philippines has arrived),” several netizens lamented on the opposite: that the problems of the country continue to persist today.
