Justice Hernando to 2023 Bar hopefuls: When struggling, remember your ‘why’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Your 'why' is your beginning, your end, your core, and your North Star. Think of the reason why you started in the very first place, and why you held on for so long,' the 2023 Bar chair says

MANILA, Philippines – Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, chairperson of the 2023 Bar examinations, penned a heartfelt message for this year’s Bar hopefuls.

“And if you find yourself struggling to continue this journey, remember your ‘why’. Your ‘why’ is your beginning, your end, your core, and your North Star. Think of the reason why you started in the very first place, and why you held on for so long,” Hernando said in the Bar Bulletin No. 8 released on Friday, September 8.

“See your ‘why’ in your loved ones. And see that the goal is already in clearer sight. Look at, not how much further you need to go, but at how far you have come,” he added.

In his message, Hernando also encouraged the Bar takers to believe in their “own power and resolve.” He also reminded them that reaching the Bar exams is already a commendable feat.

“Until you scale this wall and go the distance, do not lose hope. Maybe rest, but do not stop. We want you to succeed. Believe that you will succeed. Believe that you are meant for this. We await the moment that you finally cross the Bar,” the associate justice added.

For the first time, this year’s Bar will be held for only three days – different from the usual four-day schedule. The first day will be held on September 17 (Sunday), and the rest of the examinations are on 20 (Wednesday) and 24 (Sunday).

Play Video

In terms of coverage, the exams will be divided into six core subjects, distributed in three days, Hernando announced in 2022. Two subjects will be taken up per day: one in the morning, and the other in the afternoon.

The Supreme Court (SC) also released the list of local testing centers across the country. There are six testing centers in Metro Manila, three each in Luzon and the Visayas, and two in Mindanao. The San Beda College – Alabang was chosen as the national headquarters for the 2023 Bar exams, where the SC will be supervising the operations of other local testing centers.

Last year’s Bar chaired by Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa had a total of 3,992 passers out of 9,183 examinees. Instead of the traditional list of top 10 examinees, the SC released the names of the top 30 Bar passers who garnered the highest total averages. – Rappler.com