Incoming PCOO chief to push for vlogger accreditation, review Palace coverage policies

PCOO UNDER MARCOS. Incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles says she and her team have been attending to transition concerns. Rappler

Will all journalists be allowed to physically cover Marcos' events? Trixie Cruz-Angeles says she will check if existing policies are 'appropriate' for 'current times.'

MANILA, Philippines – Like the Duterte administration, the Marcos presidency will push for the accreditation of vloggers to allow them to attend Malacañang briefings or press conferences of president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Incoming press secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles, herself a vlogger and blogger who supported President Rodrigo Duterte and then Marcos, said on Wednesday, June 1, that this will be a priority of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) under her leadership.

“We are, however, pushing for the accreditation of vloggers to be invited to some of the briefings, especially those conducted by the president-elect. ‘Yon ang isa sa aming na-formulate na priority (That is one priority we have formulated) for the incoming PCOO,” she said at the Laging Handa program of state-run PTV.

Duterte’s PCOO, under former television news anchor Martin Andanar, had also accredited vloggers or social media personalities, mostly pro-Duterte ones, to attend presidential events. Some were given accreditation to attend presidential foreign trips or international summits hosted by the government.

However, social media personalities rarely attended the regular Malacañang briefings conducted by the presidential spokesman and press secretary with journalists, like members of the Malacañang Press Corps (MPC), the private association of reporters assigned to cover the Office of the President and its attached agencies.

Several pro-Duterte bloggers became controversial for using threatening language to attack and vilify government critics and journalists, spreading pro-government disinformation, and red-tagging.

Duterte had also appointed a vlogger, entertainer Mocha Uson, as PCOO assistant secretary, who eventually faced accusations and administrative and criminal complaints for spreading false information on the social media account she also used to share pro-government content.

In a Senate hearing in 2017, Angeles, then a PCOO consultant as a social media strategist, said she helped Uson with her social media posts, which Uson denied in the same hearing.

Review media coverage policies

Angeles was asked by Rappler, through Laging Handa’s anchor Audrey Gorriceta, if the PCOO under her watch would allow all journalists and media groups to physically cover presidential events.

“I think we’ll have to look at the existing policies first and determine, make a decision later on as to how appropriate they are for the current times,” she said in response.

Duterte had banned Rappler reporters from covering his official events since 2018, claiming this was justified by the Securities and Exchange Commission’s decision to revoke Rappler’s license to operate.

However, there is no law that states a media group requires SEC registration to be treated as journalists. SEC registration is only a requirement for membership into MPC. But MPC had issued a statement way back in 2018 standing by Rappler’s membership in the group until the Court of Appeals upholds the SEC decision as final.

Though the SEC affirmed its decision to revoke Rappler’s license, the CA has not ruled it executory as Rappler continues to operate, both as a corporate entity and as a media outlet.

Also, many other reporters are allowed to cover presidential events even though they are not MPC members. This is especially true for events held outside Malacañang or those hosted by private groups. Rappler has challenged the Duterte coverage ban before the Supreme Court. – Rappler.com