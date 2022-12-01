WATCH: Kamala Harris’ ‘historic’ Philippine visit

MANILA, Philippines – United States Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent 3-day visit to the Philippines cemented a new phase in ties between the old allies, with Harris as the highest-ranking foreign guest of the Marcos administration so far.
While in town, Harris met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, as well as activists and youth leaders. The highlight of her trip was a visit to Palawan, an island on the edge of the South China Sea, where the Philippines and China have been locked in a decades-long territorial dispute.
What does Harris’ visit mean for the Philippines and the US? What is its impact in the region? Watch this video report. – Rappler.com
