LIVESTREAM: President Marcos Jr.’s SONA 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark and refresh this page to watch the 2nd State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., airing live at 4 pm (Manila time) on Monday, July 24

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to hold his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 24.

Marcos is expected to give a review of his first year in office, including his government’s accomplishments and how they fared in the changes he had promised during the campaign and upon his election. His SONA is also expected to highlight his priority measures in his second year.

Watch Marcos’ full SONA here at 4 pm (Manila time) on Monday, July 24.

For other live updates, visit our SONA live blog. – Rappler.com