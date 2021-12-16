3 village officials shot dead in Calbayog City

Scene of the Crime Operatives at the site of the grisly murders in Calbayog City.

Police say the killings took place at around 4 am Thursday, but it was only at 6:35 am when village chairman Onrado Calagos reported the shooting incident

SAMAR, Philippines – Three village officials were shot dead in Barangay Cagbanyacao in Calbayog City in Samar province, early Thursday morning, December 16.

Police Corporal Wilfredo Ortiz Monsanto Jr. told Rappler that the suspects barged into the houses of the three village officials, dragged them outside, and started shooting them.

The incident reportedly took place at around 4 am, but it was only at 6:35 am when village chairman Onrado Calagos reported the shooting incident, Monsanto said.

The victims were identified as chief lupon Miguel Galvan, chief tanod Benedicto Dacara, and Barangay Kagawad Jonas Casaljay. The police said they did not yet have details of the sequence of events.

Police said they have the possible identities of suspects, who were allegedly looking for firearms in the homes of the slain officials. The police also said initial investigation indicated the suspects found no weapons.

Sta. Margarita mayoral aspirant, retired Army Colonel Emil Zosa, described the killings as “political” and urged authorities to halt the violence in the city’s first district.

He did not give details, except to call the slain men as part of “mga pamilya na tumayo para sa pag babago ng Samar” (families that have stood up for change).

There have been recent shifts in political alliances, but police said more investigation were needed to find behind the motive for the latest killings in the city. – with reports from Jazmin Bonifacio/Rappler.com