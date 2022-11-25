Army vows to pursue killers of 2 soldiers in Negros Occidental

Visayas
Marchel P. Espina
AMBUSH. New People's Army rebels have claimed responsibility for the Sipalay, Negros Occidental ambush that killed two soldiers.

The 47th Infantry Battalion says the slain soldiers were conducting coordination for a local peace engagement involving former mass supporters of communist rebels

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The commander of the 302nd Infantry Brigade in Negros Occidental vowed on Friday, November 25, to pursue the killers of two intelligence operatives slain in Barangay Camindangan, Sipalay City, Negros Occidental on November 24.

“We will ensure that justice for the victims will be served, and by all means, we will pursue the perpetrators who committed this horrible action against our soldiers, said  Brigadier General Leonardo  Peña, 302nd Infantry Brigade commander.

In an advisory, also on November 25, the Armando Sumayang Jr. Command-New People’s Army Southwest Guerrilla Front (ASJC-NPA) confirmed responsibility for the ambush that killed two soldiers in Sipalay.

The Sipalay police announced on November 24 that unidentified men had waylaid and then killed Sergeant Regie Glendro and Staff Sergeant Ken Camilan of the Army’s 47th Infantry Battalion.

The police said the two soldiers were conducting a reconnaissance operation in Sitio Camboguiot. 

When they reached the curved part of the uphill road, they were attacked by a group of armed men.

Both soldiers died on the spot. The armed men fled immediately. 

The 47th Infantry Battalion said the slain soldiers were conducting coordination for the upcoming local peace engagement with the populace involving the former mass supporters of the rebels.

The army assured the public that the incident will not hamper the efforts of the soldiers in supporting the local government for sustaining peace and progress in their area of responsibility. 

There have been intermittent encounters between rebels and military troops in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental since the big October clashes in Himamaylan that forced thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Before the Sipalay ambush, the 62nd Infantry Brigade in a Facebook post said it killed 34-year-old Victoriano V Baldonado in an encounter in Brgy Trinidad, Guihulngan City, of November 21.

While the military claimed Baldonado was a commander of a local NPA unit, the Leonardo Panaligan Command of the Central Negros Guerrilla Front claimed he was a farmer and victim of execution.

