It’s complicated: Cebu claims Facebook page ownership, files complaint

CEBU, Philippines – The Cebu City government filed a formal complaint before the Office of the City Prosecutor against two people allegedly involved in the operations of a contested Facebook page, “Cebu Updates,” on Monday, February 5.

Estela Grace Rosit, head of the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), submitted the complaint for illegal access and computer-related identity theft, based on the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, against Erwin Dela Cerna and Christian Tura.

Rosit said the page was being used for bashing local officials, including Cebu Mayor Mike Rama.

COMPLAINT. Cebu City Public Information Office head Estela Grace Rosit files a complaint, accusing two men of violating the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, on Monday, February 5, 2024. Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler

The local government asserted its ownership of the Cebu Updates page, stating that it used to serve as its official PIO page.

Dela Cerna, who hosts the program Ratsada on the Cebu Updates page, and Tura have yet to respond to the complaint as of posting time despite messages sent to the Facebook account. Rappler will update this story once they issue statements.

The cybercrime law defines computer-related identity theft as the “intentional acquisition, use, misuse, transfer, possession, alteration or deletion of identifying information belonging to another, whether natural or juridical, without right.” The offense is punishable by a fine of at least P200,000 and/or imprisonment.

‘Bashing’

Lawyer Kristine Centino of the Cebu City Legal Office, said the local government filed the complaint to ensure that those who “illegally accessed” the Facebook page are punished.

“We aim to establish that this property belongs to the city government. Using the property of the Cebu City government without permission is essentially considered illegal access to the property. The goal is… to regain possession of the page because the rightful owner is really the Cebu City government,” she said in Cebuano.

Lawyer Shana Alexandra Perez of the City Legal Office, said they asked the Anti-Cybercrime Unit to help investigate, and they made sure that “everything was well-researched and investigated” since 2022.

Officials said the investigation led authorities to Dela Cerna and Tura.

Centino said they were also getting in touch with Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, to contest the page’s ownership.

In July 2023, City Attorney Jerone Castillo and City Administrator Collin Rosell called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Cebu to investigate those behind the Cebu Updates posts.

The Cebu Updates responded that same month, stating that it was “merely a messenger for the people,” and its goal was to “bridge the gap between you (the people) and our city officials, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.”

One post addressed to Castillo read that “your attempts to deter our work will not hinder us from fulfilling our duty to the public. Cebu Updates will continue to be steadfast in providing reliable and impartial news for the people.”

History of name changes

Cebu Update’s Page Transparency section shows the history of its name changes, tracing to its original identity as the Cebu City Public Information Office Page in 2012.

Cebu Updates’ page transparency section shows subsequent name changes, coinciding with transitions from Rama to former mayor Tomas Osmena, and later, during the tenure of the late mayor Edgardo Labella. It changed its name to Cebu Updates only on January 5, 2022, months after the death of Labella in November 2021. – Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo is a community journalist currently affiliated with SunStar Cebu and is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow of Rappler for 2023-2024.