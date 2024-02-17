Tandem of Rama, Garcia seeking reelection in 2025 Cebu City polls

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Cebu Water District chairman lawyer Jose Daluz III may run against Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City voters can still expect a Rama-Garcia tandem in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

Mayor Michael Rama announced Saturday, February 17, that Vice Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia will remain as his running mate as they seek a reelection in the midterm polls next year.

“With pride, privilege, and distinction, with no fear of contradiction, still my vice mayor for 2025, Raymond Alvin Garcia,” Rama said in his speech during the city hall’s family day, as part of its 87th charter day celebration.

Rama’s reelection announcement followed shortly after he revealed that his older son, Mikel, a lawyer, would run for city councilor. Rama and Garcia ran under the same banner, the Partido BARUG, PDP-Laban, Kusug, and Panaghiusa coalition, during the May 2022 national and local elections.

The mayor urged city hall employees residing in Cebu City to register so they could participate in the elections next year.

In front of a gathering of barangay captains on Friday, Garcia affirmed his commitment to Rama’s leadership. He said he will not part ways with Rama regarding the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the city’s official media arm also reported on Friday that Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) chairman lawyer Jose Daluz III, with former city councilor Dave Tumulak, may run against Rama.

This came after Daluz’s exclusive interview with a local media in Cebu where he was asked if he is interested in running for mayor in 2025.

Daluz, in a text message to Rappler, on Saturday said he was still going around the city “to consult.”

“I (am) aiming for the mayorship but I am not fully decided yet,” he said.

Tumulak, on the other hand, ran against Rama in the 2022 elections.

Daluz, president of the Panaghiusa party, joined forces with Rama (Barug PDP Laban) and Garcia (Kusug), as a coalition in the 2022 elections.

In October 2023, Rama replaced Daluz and other MCWD board members Miguelito Pato and Jocelyn May Seno, with his own appointed board composed of Melquiades Feliciano, Aristotle Batuhan, and Nelson Yuvallos.

Daluz earlier said the rift over MCWD leadership was prompted by Rama’s alleged “brokering” to privatize MCWD and the former’s proposal that Rama run for senator or congressman in the 2025 elections.

Rama, however, already denied these allegations. – Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo, a community journalist currently affiliated with SunStar Cebu, is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow of Rappler for 2023-2024.