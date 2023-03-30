Eat-all-you-can, self-harvest deals await at the Guimaras Mango festival 

SUMMER TREAT. The "mango-eat-all-you-can" is the highlight of the island province of Guimaras' Manggahan festival in May.

For P100, you can eat all the mangoes you can within 30 minutes, or you can experience mango picking and pay for your harvest

ILOILO CITY, Philippines – More than 10 tons of mangoes are available for revelers visiting the island province of Guimaras in May for the “Mango-Eat-All-You-Can” treat at the annual Manggahan Festival.

After three years of pandemic curbs, Guimaras in the Western Visayas region is rolling out the full on-ground festival to perk up its tourism industry.

The festival celebrates the province’s most famous product – sweet, juicy mango that even gets a special mention in the upscale Atlas Obscura travel site.

The “mango-eat-all-you-can” from May 19 to 22 treat gives guests a chance to consume as many mangoes as they can within 30 minutes, for P100.

Liezel Galan, provincial information officer, said 2,400 kilos of mangoes will be allocated daily for the mango-eating event, or 9,600 kgs (10.5 tons) for four days.

HAPPY EATERS. Visitors to Guimaras feast on its most famous export – sweet, juicy mangoes. Guimaras provincial government

Those who want to experience mango picking can also go to the Mango Harvest Festival and pay for the fruits they harvest.

This year also marks the 31st year of Guimaras’ conversion from a sub-province of Iloilo into a full province.

Guimaras provincial government said events will take place every weekend with the highlights on May 19 to 22.

“Imbukada” will kick off Manggahan festivities on April 29, 2023, with a mass and opening program. The Agri-Fishery and Eco-Tourism Expo and an art exhibit likewise open on the same day.

An open dance sport competition and a live band will be the culminating activities of the festival’s opening day.

Other activities are the battle of the bands, the cook-off challenge, the bike fest, the street dance battle, the job fair, the color fun run with celebrity guests, the folk dance competition, and the dog show.

Miss Guimaras will be crowned on May 20 while Mr. Guimaras pageant will take place on May 18.

The Provincial Government has also prepared for sports enthusiasts. There will be water sports and jet ski showcase, jujitsu, basketball featuring the Philippine Basketball League, and a volleyball tournament.

On May 22, five competing hubon or groups from the municipalities and a non-competing group from Guimaras State University will showcase the rich culture and history of Guimaras in the Manggahan Cultural Competition.

A fireworks display will be held at the Capitol grounds, followed by performances of two big OPM rock bands on the last night of the festival.

Guimaras is just 15 minutes away from Iloilo City by passenger ferry and barge. Visitors can take the passenger ferry from Parola port, Fort San Pedro in the city center, or the barge from Lapuz district.

Most activities will be held at the Alibhon area in the capital town of Jordan. -Rappler.com