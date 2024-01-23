NTC orders SMNI to cease operations | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The National Telecommunications Commission orders the business behind Sonshine Media Network International or SMNI to cease the operations of its radio and television stations.

Two Ukrainian women, both former members of the Davao-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ allege they were sexually abused by controversial doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

In a strongly worded manifesto signed by 24 senators, the Senate rejects the House of Representatives’ initiative for charter change through a supposed ‘people’s initiative.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. brushes aside allegations of bribery in exchange for signatures in a people’s initiative.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says the Philippines is not cooperating with the International Criminal Court. Meantime, Vice President Sara Duterte says she will ‘not be part of a process that will not only embarrass our country but also erode the dignity of our judges, courts, and the whole Philippine justice system.’

The Diocese of Borongan holds a prayer rally calling for the immediate end to mining in the entire island of Samar.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. seems unfazed by criticism surrounding his chopper ride to Coldplay’s concert last Friday, January 19. — Rappler.com