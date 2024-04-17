Visayas power grid on the brink: 13 plants halt operations, more outages feared

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BLACKOUT. Residents and workers do their tasks under candlelight after a massive blackout hits Iloilo City on January 2.

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines places the Visayas and Luzon power grids under yellow alert

BACOLOD, Philippines – Thirteen power generation plants have suspended operations while five others are running at derated capacities, raising the prospect of more Visayas-wide power outages starting on Thursday afternoon, April 17.

In a statement released by National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) assistant vice president and spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza, it was confirmed that the Visayas power grid has been left with a “very thin” reserve of only 190 megawatts (MW) as a result of the suspended operations and weakened capacities of power plants.

On Tuesday, April 16, the Visayas and Luzon power grids were placed under yellow alert during certain periods by the NGCP due the suspension of operations of power plants.

The NGCP raises the yellow alert when the operating margin is insufficient to meet a transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

At present, Visayas has an available capacity of 2,713 MW, but its peak demand reaches 2,523 MW, leaving only a 190-MW reserve.

Some 25 power distribution utilities (DUs) in the Visayas were forced to resort to manual load shedding or rotational blackouts as a result.

The NGCP called on power consumers to exercise prudence in using electricity at the moment.

Visayas found itself in this situation more than a week after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the inauguration of the P67-billion backbone project of NGCP in Bacolod City.

Marcos hailed NGCP for the 230-kilovolt power transmission project billed as a milestone in the energy industry because it is projected to result in power stability and sustainability in the Visayas.

During his visit, Marcos, however, said that on top of the power transmission infrastructure improvement, there must be enough power generation plants to generate more electricity. – Rappler.com