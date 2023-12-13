More than 1,000 families lose homes in Lapu-Lapu City fire

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CEBU, Philippines – More than a thousand families lost their homes after a huge fire engulfed Sitio Santa Maria in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, on Tuesday afternoon, December 12.

According to the Lapu-Lapu City Fire District, the first alarm was received at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. The fire was declared under control at around 3:43 pm, and extinguished at 4:57 pm.

No injuries and fatalities were recorded from the incident but damage to properties is estimated at P3.15 million.

Based on data from the local government, around 300 homes were destroyed and 4,000 individuals were affected.

As of 1 am on Wednesday, December 13, the local social welfare office has profiled around 1,354 affected families. This includes 278 homeowners, 32 sharers, and 1,044 renters.

The displaced families are temporarily sheltered at the Barangay Pusok basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts, located below the Marcelo Fernan bridge, where they receive food, water, medicine and other necessities.

In a social media post, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said, “Ginoo ko, tabangi kami nga mahatagan og kalig-on ang mga biktima sa pait nga sitwasyon nga nahimutangan nila karon.”

(Dear God, please help us to provide strength to those who have become victims of this bitter situation)

The mayor announced that the Lapu-Lapu City Hall will cancel its annual Christmas party to use funds for event for donations for the fire victims.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. – Rappler.com