Lapu-Lapu mayor promises to speed up infra projects, Olango development ￼

Mayor Junard Chan promises to work on decongesting traffic in Cebu's resort, travel, and manufacturing hub in his second term

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan vowed in his inaugural speech on Thursday, July 7, that six major infrastructure projects would begin construction during his second term as mayor.

“This second term, with an overwhelming fresh mandate and a complete slate of Kaabag City Councilors, we will see the continuation of the programs we initiated, the completion of the projects we started, and the realization of the mega projects we envisioned for the City of Lapu-Lapu,” he said. “Kaabag” refers to the name of his local alliance.

Chan, a former barangay captain who won his first term as mayor in 2019, detailed these projects in his 10-point agenda which he presented before the city’s new councilors, who all happen to be allies.

The said mega projects include a bridge connecting three island barangays in Olango, a skyway connecting Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway to the Mactan Cebu International Airport, a highway along the coast of Mactan.

Also in the works is a boardwalk near the First Cebu-Mactan Bridge, an open drainage system in Barangay Basak, and a new and improved city hall.

“We will also have the Committee on Transportation review the fares of our tricycles taking into consideration the oil price hike and the interest of the riding public,” Chan said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

Chan also acknowledged the rising traffic in the city and aimed to decongest existing roads through the skyway and coastal highway.

“Wala nay biyahero ang mabiyaan sa iyang flight (No passenger will be left behind for his flight) by simply taking the skyway to avoid the traffic,” he said.

The coastal highway, Chan added, would serve as an alternative route for commuters plying the ML Quezon Highway.

As for the boardwalk, it would be constructed along the coast of Barangay Pusok and Pajo.



Chan said that the construction of a boardwalk that will be similar to the ones seen in Singapore is a step closer “to making Lapu-Lapu the future little Singapore of the Philippines.”

Chan also wants to build an open drainage system in Barangay Basak that would solve the area’s flooding problem, and upgrade the current city hall to accommodate more residents.

The mayor urged the city councilors to work on the immediate passage of the city’s 2022 annual budget for the implementation of said projects.