9 Negros Oriental mayors support postponement of barangay, SK polls in province

The mayors say the postponement will provide 'an opportunity for concerted efforts to dismantle the culture of fear, instill confidence in the voters, and ensure a truly free and fair electoral environment'

MANILA, Philippines – At least nine mayors of Negros Oriental have expressed support for the postponement of the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections in their province for at least a month.

In a joint statement released on Sunday, June 25, the local chief executives said the postponement is “crucial to address the peace and order concerns” that affect their province. The 2023 barangay and SK polls are scheduled on October 30 – or the last Monday of October.

The following mayors, including Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, wife of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo, signed the statement:

Cezanne Fritz Diaz, Siaton

Dennis Amancio, Ayungon

Eniego Jabagat, Bindoy

Felipe Antonio Remollo, Dumaguete City

Filomeno Reyes, Guihulngan City

Galiciano Truita, Dauin

Mel Nick Logronio, San Jose

Susano Antonio Ruperto, Tayasan

The local officials’ statement came over a month after Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair George Garcia said their body will conduct public hearings about the recommendation to postpone local polls in Negros Oriental due to security concerns.

Garcia said elections laws allow delays in polls during instances like insurrection, terrorism, and violence – but should be held 30 days from the cessation of violence, and not later than 90 days.

Reasons

The mayors, in explaining why they support the postponement, gave at least three points. According to the local officials, postponing the elections means ensuring peace and stability in Negros Oriental.

The local officials cited Degamo’s killing, who was gunned down, along with nine other individuals on March 4. The mayors said the murder had “raised significant concerns regarding peace and security,” adding that most perpetrators of other killings in the past also remain at large.

“The alleged mastermind’s political machinery remains intact, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation in our communities,” the statement read.

It is not clear whether the local officials are referring to the alleged mastermind behind Degamo’s slay, or the alleged brains behind past killings in Negros Oriental. Suspects in Degamo’s killing had previously pointed Teves as the alleged mastermind behind the governor’s death.

Meanwhile, the mayors added that the postponement of polls will provide an “invaluable opportunity” for the national government – which includes the Comelec, the military, and the police – to strengthen security measures in the province.

“By dedicating resources and expertise to reassess and fortify security protocols, we can effectively mitigate risks and create a safe and secure environment for candidates, voters, and election personnel,” the mayors said.

The local officials also noted that the postponement of polls will allow them to address the deep-rooted fear that “continues to undermine the electoral process in Negros Oriental.”

“It provides an opportunity for concerted efforts to dismantle the culture of fear, instill confidence in the voters, and ensure a truly free and fair electoral environment,” they added.

Although their province may be perceived as relatively peaceful after Senate hearings and media attention on the Degamo case, underlying fear still persists, the mayors said. They added that fear lingers among their constituents, which makes it hard for them “to exercise their democratic rights freely and without coercion.” – Rappler.com