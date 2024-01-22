Samar group gears up for international street dancing competition in Singapore

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DANCE. Members of the group Extreme Phenomena III show what they can do in one of their competitions in 2023.

The group was supposed to participate in the World Supremacy Battleground International Championship in Australia in October 2023 but was unable to compete due to financial constraints

SAMAR, Philippines – A dance group from Catarman, Northern Samar, has been selected as one of Philippine representatives to compete in the World Supremacy Battleground (WSB) Asia 2024 in Singapore from January 26 to 29.

The group, however, is at risk of being unable to compete in Singapore unless it can raise enough funds.

The 16-member group, Extreme Phenomena III, is mostly composed of students and was formed in 2021. It currently represents the third generation of young dancers in the group since its inception. They have been participating in school-based, local, and national competitions in different parts of the country.

Their participation in the Luzon Leg of the WSB Philippines in Bulacan in 2022 landed them a spot in the Top 4 finalists, earning them the chance to represent the Philippines in WSB Asia this year.

The group was supposed to participate in the WSB International Championship in Australia in October 2023 but was unable to compete due to financial constraints.

PH PRIDE. Extreme Phenomena III members strike a pose as they prepare to compete in the WBS Asia 2024 in Singapore. courtesy of Extreme Phenomena III

Now, they fear that they might have to resort to borrowing money just to participate in their upcoming competition.

“First time na merong dance group mula sa lugar namin na magpa-participate sa international competition… Kaya if di namin maabot yung need na money, baka mangutang na lang kami para lang makapunta doon,” said John Cris Tan, the group’s leader.

(It’s the first time that a dance group from our area will participate in an international competition… If we can’t raise the needed funds, we might have to resort to borrowing just to go there.)

The group has also been training and rehearsing constantly as they prepare for the competition, with most of their time being devoted to consolidating monetary donations to raise funds before their scheduled trip to Singapore on January 23.

Unfortunately, only 13 out of the 16 members will be able to compete in Singapore due to passport issues with the other three members.

Despite pooling earnings from competition prizes and fundraising efforts, the group still needs around P200,000 to cover their accommodation and transportation expenses in Singapore.

“Sana suportahan niyo po kami sa WSB sa Singapore. We will not only represent yung lugar namin, kundi buong Pilipinas. Salamat din sa lahat ng mga tumulong. Laban lang!” Tan added.

(We hope we can get support as we compete in the WSB in Singapore. We will not only represent our place but the entire Philippines. Thanks to everyone who helped. We will just keep fighting!)

Aside from Extreme Phenomena III, other Filipino groups are scheduled to compete in the open, monster, cell, and tertiary division in WSB in Singapore.

The World Supremacy Battleground stands as the Southern Hemisphere’s longest-running street dance competition, bringing together participants from six continents over its 16-year history. – Rappler.com

Jerry Yubal Jr. is an Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.

Those who want to support Extreme Phenomena III may get in touch with the group through 09451766221.