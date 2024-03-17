‘Pinoy Aquaman’ sets record with Olotayan Island-Roxas swim

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – “Pinoy Aquaman” Ingemar Macarine swam from Olotayan Island to mainland Roxas City, setting another record as the first endurance swimmer to do so on Sunday morning, March 17.

The prosecutor from Bohol swam unassisted in open water for more than 10 kilometers. He started the swim from the island and reached the People’s Park in Barangay Baybay, Roxas City in Capiz province, after three hours and 15 minutes before midday.

Before the swim, Macarine read biblical passages from the 23rd chapter of the Book of Psalms while an assistant applied sunblock all over him.

TRIUMPH. Endurance swimmer Ingemar Macarine raises his hands in triumph after he swam unassisted in open sea from Olotayan Island to Roxas City in Capiz on Sunday, March 17. Ingemar Macarine FB page

His plan was to swim 10 kilometers but ended up swimming 10.8 km.

“So far, this is my fastest marathon swim. The current, tides, and wind were all in perfect condition. So, I took advantage of it by swimming faster, thinking the current might change anytime just like what happened during my Masbate swim last year,” he said.

It wasn’t the first time for the Surigao-born prosecutor to set a record. In mid-2023, he made history by becoming the first man to conquer a 10.5-kilometer swim route from Bugtong Island in Pio V. Corpus to Matayum village in Cataingan town, Masbate.

“During the Masbate swim, I was caught by a strong current two kilometers from the shoreline. I had to battle it out just to reach the shore. Today was an ideal day and condition for a long swim,” Macarine said.

He said he was very prepared for the swim, doing back-to-back trainings for several months, including 30-minute runs and floor exercises in the morning and two hours of swimming at night.

Macarine said he had to balance his work as a prosecutor under the Department of Justice.

He said his next target is a 10-kilometer swim from Canada to the United States this July. – Rappler.com