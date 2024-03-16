‘Pinoy Aquaman’ sets eyes on Capiz open water swim record

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ENDURANCE SWIM. Surigao-born Prosecutor Ingemar Macarine swims across the Macajalar Bay from Camiguin to Balingoan in Misamis Oriental in this 2017 photo.

Endurance swimmer Ingemar Macarine will attempt to swim from Olotayan Island to the People's Park in Baybay, Roxas City in Capiz on Sunday, March 17

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Endurance swimmer Ingemar Macarine, dubbed as the “Pinoy Aquaman,” will attempt to set a record as the first to swim unassisted in open water from Olotayan Island to mainland Roxas City, this Sunday, March 17.

The Surigao-born Macarine, who swam against the strong current and across the Masbate Channel in June 2023, will attempt to swim from Olotayan Island to the People’s Park in Barangay Baybay, Roxas City in Capiz, a distance of 10 kilometers.

The Bohol-based prosecutor holds the record, set in mid-2023, as the first person to swim a 10.5-kilometer stretch from Bugtong Island in the town of Pio V. Corpus to the village Matayum in Cataingan town, Masbate.

If he succeeds this Sunday, he will set another record as the first one to swim in open water for about 10 kilometers from Olotayan Island to mainland Roxas City.

Macarine told Rappler that Sunday’s endurance swim, supported by Roxas City Mayor Ronnie Dadivas, will be part of his advocacy for clean seas and coastal conservation efforts, local tourism, and a healthy lifestyle.

Macarine said he was expecting challenges during the open water swim mainly because of the anticipated eight-knot amihan (northeast monsoon) winds, and the constant threat of jellyfish.

“This will be unprecedented in the area. It will be the first swim to the city from Olotayan Island,” Macarine said. – Rappler.com