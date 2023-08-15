Students organize to aid fire-stricken Colegio de Santa Rita in San Carlos City

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIRE. A fire breaks out at the Colegio de Santa Rita in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental on Monday evening, August 14.

Investigators are still in the process of determining the cause of the fire as of posting time

CEBU, Philippines – Classes have been suspended as students initiated a donation campaign to help the Colegio de Santa Rita (CSR) in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, which suffered heavy losses in a fire that broke out on Monday night, August 14.

San Carlos City Fire Marshal Rufino Tañedo said the fire started after 7 pm, and the situation was placed under control about two hours later.

JUST IN: Firefighters rush to put down fires at the Colegio de Santa Rita in the City of San Carlos, Negros Occidental on Monday evening, August 14.



He said firefighters put out the fire around 12:11 am on Tuesday, August 15. There were no casualties.

Tañedo said investigators were still in the process of determining the cause of the fire as of posting time.

San Carlos City Mayor Renato Gustillo expressed his sadness over the incident in a Facebook post.

“Seeing this iconic building ablaze saddens me so much, just like all of us. It has long been the city’s mighty edifice for decades, that resembled as a great institution of quality Christian education that shaped thousands of lives,” Gustillo wrote.

The school has been managed by Augustinian Recollect nuns since its establishment in the 1930s.

Tañedo said he and Gustillo were coordinating with the school’s administrators for the distribution of relief goods and donations.

“We are united despite the dire situation that had occurred to our cherished, academic institution. Your donations or any contributions will be of much help to us, the Ritarian community,” posted the group Augustinian Recollect Student Crusaders-CSR chapter. – Rappler.com