Voices from the Regions: Safety and tourism in Mindanao

Voices from the Regions will take a deep dive into issues that may impact not just tourism, but also how the country’s biggest island affects national conditions

A journalist’s tweet equating the opening of Mindanao tourism with a chance for the Abu Sayyaf and other bandits to make hay roused tempers among Mindanao folk as well as non-resident stakeholders.

Beyond the barbed statements on social media, Voices from the Regions will take a deep dive into issues that may impact not just tourism, but also how the country’s biggest island affects national conditions.

Rappler head of regions Inday Espina-Varona and Mindanao bureau coordinator Herbie Gomez speak to former journalist and BARMM assemblyman Amir Mawallil and journalist Raissa Robles, who will try to unpack her controversial tweet amid the current realities on the ground in Mindanao.



Watch the episode LIVE on Rappler on Friday, June 10, at 7 pm. – Rappler.com