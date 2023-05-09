Philippines
Philippines
ASEAN Summit

WATCH: ASEAN leaders to discuss difficult topics in tropical getaway

Rappler.com
WATCH: ASEAN leaders to discuss difficult topics in tropical getaway
Rappler reporter Ralf Rivas walks us through the tough and sometimes tense topics that will be discussed during the summit

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia – Southeast Asian leaders arrive in idyllic Labuan Bajo on Tuesday, May 9, for the 42nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit.

The tranquility of the island is a stark contrast to the layered threats and issues that members – and the one observer – of the bloc are facing.

There’s the prolonged tensions in the South China Sea, the impact of the rivalry between China and the United States, the crisis in Myanmar, a human trafficking ring run by a cryptocurrency mafia, the economic and political impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tensions between Taiwan and China, and many, many others that have implications on the $3-trillion bloc’s growth prospects.

Rappler reporter Ralf Rivas walks us through the difficult and sometimes tense topics that will be taken up behind closed doors – both in large group discussions and in intimate bilateral talks between Southeast Asian leaders. – Rappler.com

ASEAN

China

human trafficking

Indonesia

Myanmar

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Taiwan

United States

West Philippine Sea