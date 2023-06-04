[WATCH] Pahiyas 2023: Lucban’s colorful celebration of gratitude

#ShareAsia: Lucban's celebration of Pahiyas is to acknowledge their blessings come from the grace of God

QUEZON PROVINCE, Philippines – Last May, the town of Lucban, Quezon came to life once more as it celebrated its annual Pahiyas festival. Residents painted the town all month long with their colorful houses and different festivities.

This year, each Lucbanin strived to make Pahiyas bigger and better in their own way.

For the town’s local government unit, this meant making their iconic rice wafers or kiping more accessible. Meanwhile, for residents participating in Pahiyas, this meant beginning preparations for the festival as early as the first of May.

But no matter the scale, residents of Lucban all agree that the celebration is to acknowledge their blessings come from the grace of God.

From taking part in the early morning procession, to spending weeks putting up their rainbow houses, Lucbanins are proud to give back.

Lucban’s celebration of Pahiyas is a fitting reminder of the depth of Filipinos’ gratitude, and how beautiful their commitment to their culture and faith can be. – Rappler.com

#ShareAsia highlights the best and most sought-after experiences in the Asia-Pacific region. It’s a content and resource hub for tourists and locals alike seeking new, exciting experiences in the region.

Reporter: Nina Liu

Production specialist: Errol Almario

Video editor: Emerald Hidalgo

Producer: Nina Liu

Supervising Producer: Beth Frondoso