LPA moving away but shear line, northeast monsoon causing rain

The shear line and the northeast monsoon are causing rain in much of Luzon, the Visayas, and the Caraga region in Mindanao

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility is no longer affecting any part of the country, but the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan are bringing rain.

The LPA was already 530 kilometers west of Coron, Palawan, or 130 kilometers east northeast of Pagasa Island, Palawan, late Thursday evening, January 5. It is moving away from the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also said in an advisory that the LPA “remains less likely to develop into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.”

The shear line and the northeast monsoon, however, are causing rain in much of Luzon, the Visayas, and the Caraga region in Mindanao. Rain from these two systems is forecast to persist on Friday, January 6.

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Bicol

Aurora

Quezon

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Metro Manila

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Mimaropa

rest of Calabarzon

Nueva Ecija

Bulacan

rest of Visayas

rest of Caraga

PAGASA advised affected areas to watch out for possible floods and landslides.

The shear line is the point where warm air and cold air meet, causing rain clouds to form. It also affected parts of the country in December 2022, triggering floods and landslides that left at least 52 people dead. Half of the fatalities were in Northern Mindanao. – Rappler.com