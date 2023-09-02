Signal No. 1 up in Batanes as Typhoon Hanna’s track shifts southward

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HANNA. Satellite image of Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) as of September 2, 2023, 5 am.

As of early Saturday, September 2, Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) is located 520 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Hanna (Haikui) is still not expected to make landfall in the Philippines, but its track has shifted southward so it is now seen to affect Batanes.

Batanes was placed under Signal No. 1 at 5 am on Saturday, September 2. This gives the province lead time of 36 hours to prepare for strong winds from Hanna.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also warned in its 5 am bulletin on Saturday that Batanes will have moderate to heavy rain on Sunday, September 3.

Hanna was located 520 kilometers east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes, early Saturday. It is still moving west, but at a slower pace of 10 kilometers per hour from the previous 15 km/h.

The typhoon continues to have maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 150 km/h. It could gradually intensify during the weekend.

Since Hanna slowed down, it is now projected to make landfall along the east coast of southern Taiwan between late Sunday and early Monday, September 4. Taiwan is within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As Hanna crosses Taiwan’s rugged terrain, there may be “considerable weakening,” PAGASA said.

The tropical cyclone could exit PAR and emerge over the Taiwan Strait on Monday afternoon or evening.

Outside PAR, Hanna may “move erratically and may even become slow-moving or almost stationary over the Taiwan Strait while continuously weakening due to land interaction and [an] increasingly unfavorable environment.”

Hanna could eventually just be a tropical depression by late Wednesday, September 6, or early Thursday, September 7.

Hanna also continues to enhance the southwest monsoon or habagat.

And, along with Hanna, two tropical cyclones outside PAR have been enhancing the southwest monsoon – Typhoon Goring (Saola) and Kirogi, which has weakened from a severe tropical storm into a tropical storm.

Goring, which left PAR last Wednesday evening, August 30, was already 885 kilometers west northwest of extreme Northern Luzon at 3 am on Saturday. It is moving away.

Kirogi was last spotted 2,715 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, heading for Japan.

PAGASA warned that the enhanced southwest monsoon is affecting the following areas, possibly causing floods and landslides:

Friday night, September 1, to Saturday night, September 2

100-200 millimeters (mm): Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas

Saturday night, September 2, to Sunday night, September 3

100-200 mm: Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro

50-100 mm: Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas

Sunday night, September 3, to Monday night, September 4

100-200 mm: Zambales, Bataan

50-100 mm: Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Abra, Benguet, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, northern part of Palawan including Cuyo and Calamian islands, Antique

Gusty conditions will also persist in these areas due to the enhanced southwest monsoon:

Saturday, September 2, to Sunday, September 3

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, northern part of Eastern Visayas

Monday, September 4

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Nueva Vizcaya, Zambales, Pampanga, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, most of Mimaropa, most of Bicol, most of Western Visayas

ALSO ON RAPPLER

For coastal waters, PAGASA issued a new gale warning at 5 am on Saturday due to the combined effects of Hanna and the enhanced southwest monsoon. Rough to very rough seas are expected in the following seaboards:

western seaboard of Luzon (Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island) – waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

northern seaboard of Northern Luzon and western seaboard of Southern Luzon (Batanes, northern coast of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas) – waves 2.8 to 5 meters high

eastern and southern seaboards of Luzon (eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, northern Quezon, southern Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

western and eastern seaboards of Visayas (Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Northern Samar) – waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high

The weather bureau advised fishing boats and other small vessels not to sail, and larger vessels to watch out for big waves.

Hanna is the Philippines’ eighth tropical cyclone for 2023.

For the next 6 months, PAGASA estimated that 6 to 9 tropical cyclones may form within or enter PAR:

September 2023 – 2 or 3

October 2023 – 2 or 3

November 2023 – 1 or 2

December 2023 – 1 or 2

January 2024 – 0 or 1

February 2024 – 0 or 1

– Rappler.com