Biden did not go to the Philippines to speak with Marcos

The Philippines-US meeting was the second bilateral meeting for President Marcos during his six-day working visit to New York City

Claim: US President Joe Biden went to the Philippines to speak with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim has over 873 reactions, 125 comments, and 13,515 views on YouTube, as of writing.

Met in New York: According to a White House press release, Biden and Marcos had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, US.

Marcos arrived on September 19, 2022, for the UNGA in New York, where he delivered a speech.

Issues discussed: During the bilateral meeting, Biden mentioned issues such as COVID-19 recovery, renewable energy, disputes in the South China Sea and the critical global throughway, the war in Ukraine, and human rights, among others.

The US president also underscored the importance of the relationship between the Philippines and the United States.

Marcos replied by thanking the US for maintaining peace in Southeast Asia and helping the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.