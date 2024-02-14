FACT CHECK: DepEd doesn’t offer up to P10,000 scholarship via online forms

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Since education in public schools is free, DepEd says there are no scholarships for public school students

CLAIM: The Department of Education (DepEd) released an online link for students to apply for scholarship allowances of up to P10,000.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook page “Philippine Scholar,” known for disseminating false information on student aid from government agencies, posted the claim on February 8. As of writing, the post has 559 reactions, 1,100 comments, and 2,100 shares.

The post says the DepEd scholarship program is offering P5,000 for elementary students, P7,000 for high school students, and P10,000 for college and vocational students.

Interested applicants are asked to fill out an online form and submit their school ID and other credentials. The post features the DepEd logo and a photo of Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

The facts: DepEd told Rappler that the supposed scholarship program and application link are fake.

Upon examining the provided application link, it redirects to an unreliable blog promoting a scholarship program supposedly associated with DepEd. The link does not direct users to the official DepEd website or any Philippine government webpage.

It’s important to note that DepEd’s mandate is limited to primary and secondary education. The governing body for tertiary students is the Commission on Higher Education.

DepEd assistance: Based on the DepEd Office of Undersecretary for Finance memo 2024-0010 sent to Rappler, the education department offers only the following government assistance and subsidy programs:

Education Contracting Service program: This program offers subsidies for qualified junior high school (JHS) learners in Grades 7 to 10 in participating schools. It aims to decongest overcrowded public JHS and provide financial assistance to underprivileged students.

Senior High School (SHS) Voucher program: This program is for Grades 11 to 12 learners in participating private or non-DepEd public SHS.

Joint Delivery Voucher Program: This program supports Grade 12 learners taking the technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) track in public senior high schools “which have been identified as having inadequate facilities, equipment, tools, and teachers relevant to the implementation of TVL specializations.”

Since education in public schools is free, DepEd said that there are no scholarships for public school students.

None of these programs provide P5,000, P7,000, or P10,000 scholarships to students but instead provide subsidies for students’ tuition fees.

Fact-checked: Rappler has already debunked several false claims on supposed scholarship programs from various government agencies. These false posts typically instruct applicants to send their personal information via dubious online forms or private messages, putting users at risk of falling victim to potential phishing attempts. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

For official updates on DepEd programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram accounts. – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.