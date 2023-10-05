FACT CHECK: DSWD does not have monthly allowance program for students

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said on September 5 that the rollout of the educational assistance for students-in-crisis has no definite date yet

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) posted a registration link for the monthly allowance program worth P7,000 for students.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A page named “DSWD educational cash assistance” posted the claim on October 2. As of writing, the post had 527 shares, 95 comments, and 108 reactions.

The post asks interested applicants to privately message them their name and address. It also provides a purported registration link.

It also bears the logo of the Department of Education (DepEd).

The facts: The page DSWD educational cash assistance is not an official page of the DSWD. The department does not offer a scholarship program; instead, it provides assistance to students-in-crisis.

Debunked: The DSWD, on September 16, debunked a similar claim that said they, in partnership with DepEd, offer a scholarship program to students. The DSWD said that their newly launched program called “Tara, Basa!” is not a scholarship or school allowance program, but a tutoring program in partnership with DepEd.

Earlier in September, the department also called out a false Facebook post that claims DSWD offers “scholarship benefits” to students.

The department urged the public to report the posts that were called out. They reminded the public to scrutinize and verify the post they read, especially those from unofficial sources.

Assistance to students: The DSWD provides assistance to students-in-crisis through their Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), a social welfare program that provides financial assistance to person in need.

However, the DSWD clarified on September 5 that their educational assistance does not yet have definite details nor a date for rollout.

Last year, students received varying amounts depending on their level:

elementary students – P1,000

junior high school students – P2,000

senior high school students – P3,000

vocational or college students – P4,000

Interested beneficiaries must provide the following requirements: a certificate of registration or enrollment, and valid ID of the guardian and the student (school ID).

For official updates on DSWD programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube accounts. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

