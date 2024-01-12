FACT CHECK: DepEd has no ‘Baon Program’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The supposed program providing a P5,000 monthly allowance to students does not exist, the Department of Education clarifies in a memorandum

Claim: The Department of Education (DepEd) is giving students a P5,000 monthly allowance through its “DepEd Baon Program.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim was posted on January 1 in a Facebook group with 722,200 members. As of writing, it has 620 likes, 980 reactions, and 28 comments.

A Facebook page named “DSWD Daily Updates” posted an image containing the text, “DepEd Baon Program. 5k pesos monthly allowance para sa mga nag-aaral!” (DepEd Baon Program. P5,000 monthly allowance for students!)

The post also contains a supposed registration link for interested students.

The facts: In a memorandum dated January 9 sent to Rappler, DepEd denied the existence of the alleged “DepEd Baon Program.”

“Upon checking with existing programs, projects, and/or activities of the Department, we confirm that there is no truth that DepEd offers or implements a program called “DepEd Baon Program” which allegedly claims that we provide P5,000.000 monthly allowance to students,” the department said.

DepEd, however, mentioned existing government assistance and subsidy programs for students, such as the Education Contracting Service program for junior high school learners, the Senior High School Voucher program, and the Joint Delivery Voucher program for senior high school students taking the technical-vocational livelihood track.

None of these programs provide a P5,000 monthly allowance to students but instead provides subsidies for students’ tuition fees.

DepEd also provided a subsidy in 2021 for basic education students in accordance with Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act. Qualified students received either a P3,000 allowance or subsidies of up to P5,000 to cover unpaid tuition fees. DepEd, however, clarified that this was a one-time payment.

