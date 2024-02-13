FACT CHECK: DSWD has no program offering ‘immediate’ cash aid

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The social welfare department debunks a post claiming to offer P10,000 cash assistance for individuals who send their requests to a certain Facebook account

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will provide P10,000 to individuals needing immediate cash aid.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a Facebook group with 27,000 members as of writing.

With the logo of the DSWD, the post included a photo of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano handing out the supposed cash gifts. It also bore the text: “Lahat ng sasali makakakuha ng P10,000.” (Everyone who will join will receive P10,000.)

The author of the post said interested applicants should send a personal message to their account to receive the money the next day.

The facts: The DSWD does not have any program that gives immediate cash assistance to the public.

In an advisory posted on February 7, the DWSD debunked the claim made in the Facebook account, saying that the post used the agency’s official logo without permission.

“Do not easily believe content that does not come from credible and reliable sources,” the advisory, written in Filipino, read.

AICS program: The social welfare department also said that it can instead assist the public in availing themselves of help through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, which provides individuals or families in need with various types of aid, such as medical, educational, food, or financial assistance.

According to DSWD’s Memorandum Circular No. 15 or the Revised Guidelines on the Implementation of AICS, interested applicants must undergo screening, interview, and assessment procedures.

To apply, individuals must submit required documents to the nearest DSWD office. The amount of assistance that an individual can receive will depend on the screening conducted by social workers.

Altered photo: The post used an altered photo of Cayetano handing out P10,000 to the beneficiaries of the “Sampung Libong Pag-asa” Project in Santa Rosa City, Laguna in 2021.

In 2022, the senator issued an advisory warning against social media scammers, saying that only his verified Facebook account would make an announcement about the project.

The same false graphic using the old photo of Cayetano was debunked by Agence France-Presse in December 2023.

Fact-checked: Rappler has fact-checked several claims on cash grant schemes supposedly from the DSWD.

Official accounts: The DSWD has repeatedly cautioned the public against posts from dubious accounts to avoid falling for scams. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

For official updates on DSWD programs and services, refer to its official website, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube accounts. – Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.