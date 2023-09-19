FACT CHECK: Circulating list of 4Ps beneficiaries is fake – DSWD

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The social welfare department clarifies that it does not post online lists of conditional cash transfer program beneficiaries in line with the Data Privacy Act

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) posted a list on Facebook naming the beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) who are set to receive payouts from September 20 to 25.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A page named “DSWD Online Tulong Para sa mahihirap” posted the claim on the Facebook group “DSWD NEWS AND UPDATE,” which has 341,200 members.

As of writing, the September 15 post has gained 340 reactions, 102 comments, and 77 shares.

The facts: The supposed list of beneficiaries is fake, the DSWD said. The links provided in the post redirect to a blogging site created on January 31, 2023, and not to the official DSWD website.

Denied by DSWD: In an email to Rappler on September 18, the DSWD denied posting online lists of 4Ps beneficiaries per region who are supposedly eligible to receive payouts.

“In compliance with the data privacy law, the names of 4Ps beneficiaries are not posted on Facebook or any other site,” the department said.

The DSWD also reminded the public to avoid and disregard invitations and false information from sites purporting to be from the department.

Beneficiary selection: 4Ps is a poverty alleviation scheme that provides cash grants to beneficiaries who meet certain conditions. 4Ps members are selected through the National Targeting Household System or the Listahanan, a targeted survey conducted by the DSWD to identify potential beneficiaries of government programs. Social workers assess potential beneficiaries following the program’s guidelines and criteria. (READ: Hindi sa blogging site magpaparehistro para sa 4Ps)

According to the DSWD, potential 4Ps members are informed by their city or municipal links but are only considered beneficiaries once they have completed registration and bank forms.

Payout notifications: Beneficiaries get notifications of their payouts not through online posts, but through the city or municipal links of different local government units with the help of 4Ps parent leaders.

The DSWD added that most 4Ps beneficiaries receive their cash grants via Landbank cash cards. Those who have the card are also notified through their respective accounts.

Payout system: Beneficiaries with cash cards can directly withdraw their grants through ATMs. Meanwhile, residents in far-flung areas receive the grant through offsite payment via their municipal links. (READ: FACT CHECK: How 4Ps funds are paid out to beneficiaries)

