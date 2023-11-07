FACT CHECK: Ferdinand E. Marcos’ ‘Wonder Boy letter’ has dubious details

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The use of the Malacañang briefing room signage and the presidential seal shown in the supposed letter belie its supposed authenticity

Claim: A letter by former president Ferdinand E. Marcos addressed to a certain “Wonder Boy” supports claims of his so-called “divine” wealth.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The supposed letter can be found in a video posted on October 29 on the Facebook page “Jurres TV 777 Morning STAR.”

Text accompanying the video states: “MATINDING SEKRETO NILA MALALAMAN NA #Marcos #marcoisland #MARCOSGOLD #MarcosWitt #fmwealth #DivineWealth” (Their big secret will now be known.)

The supposed handwritten letter can be found at the start of the video, as well as at the 24:56 mark following a series of various purported supporting documents, as shown below:

The bottom line: The supposed letter contains dubious details that point to its inauthenticity. It was supposedly handwritten by Marcos in Honolulu and tells a certain “Wonder Boy” to keep up the “noble fight for true freedom.” No credible sources support the existence of such a letter. The video also does not provide proof to support its claim.

Malacañang signage used: One dubious detail in the letter is the signage for the Malacañang briefing room, shown in the upper middle portion.

The letter is dated March 25, 1987. However, the logo above the letter – which shows the façade of the Palace and the name of the president’s official residence and its location – was used only starting 2011, according to the Official Gazette article, “Briefer on the new Malacañang Briefing Room signage” under the section “2011 Revision.”

Seal of the president of the Philippines: Another dubious detail is the presidential seal in the upper left corner of the letter.

However, that couldn’t have been the presidential seal, as it is missing several details. The illustration closely resembles the seal prescribed in Executive Order No. 310 signed on April 20, 2004 (illustration shown in “Annex B” of the law). The missing details are readily visible too: the sea lion in the middle, the surrounding equilateral triangle, and the stars. Previous versions of the presidential seal also featured the details missing in the illustration.

Even if the seal were correct, it also couldn’t have been used in 1987, as it was first introduced in 2004.

Similar fact-checks: Rappler had fact-checked a supposed Marcos letter referring to a “Spiritual Wonder Boy” who had authority over Marcos’ “divine assets.”

Fabricated letters have been used to promote false claims about the wealth of the former president and his family:

