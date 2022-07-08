FALSE: Heart Keep cleanses blood vessels

The FDA released in 2020 a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Heart Keep

At a glance

Claim: Heart Keep cleanses blood vessels.

Heart Keep cleanses blood vessels. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: Heart Keep is not a registered product with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration. The FDA released in 2020 a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Heart Keep.

Heart Keep is not a registered product with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration. The FDA released in 2020 a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Heart Keep. Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 81,200 views on Facebook, as of writing.

Complete details

A claim circulating on Facebook says a product known as “Heart Keep” cleanses blood vessels.

The claim also says Dr. Rody Sy, a member of the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) and a doctor at the Philippine Heart Center (PHC), allegedly promotes Heart Keep.

This is false.

Sy told Rappler that he had “no knowledge at all of the said product.”

Heart Keep is not registered with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration and is not on their list of approved food and drug products. The FDA also published in 2020 a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Heart Keep.

Dr. Sy told Rappler that he does not know and is not affiliated with Heart Keep. Sy said that the same script used by Heart Keep was also used by the product known as “NEORITM” which Sy already denied having a connection with in a disclaimer posted by the NAST. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



