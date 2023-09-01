FACT CHECK: Jose Mari Chan denies endorsing ‘diabetes cure’ Golden Insu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The singer tells Rappler that Golden Insu’s use of his image to promote their product is ‘not authorized’

Claim: Singer Jose Mari Chan is endorsing a diabetes product named Golden Insu, which claims to be the “number 1 diabetes cure in the Philippines.”

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The Facebook video containing the claim has 106,000 views. The video has been taken down as of writing.

What the video shows: A photo of Chan allegedly holding the product can be seen starting at the 2:41 timestamp of the video.

Not authorized: In a phone interview, Chan denied endorsing the product.

“I’m not an endorser of that company…They never contacted me. The one that I’m endorsing is Lady’s Choice mayonnaise, Uniqlo, but not this company that you mentioned, so it’s not authorized,” Chan told Rappler.

Unregistered: As of writing, Golden Insu is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of registered food and drug products.

Previous false claims: Rappler has previously debunked a similar misleading ad that used a stock photo of a famous Japanese doctor who died in 2017.

While there is no reported cure for diabetes, ads promoting supposed diabetes treatments continue to circulate, often using the names or photos of renowned individuals without their consent.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.