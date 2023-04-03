FACT CHECK: Kris Aquino did not steal Imelda Marcos’ jewelry

The jewels are stored in a vault at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Claim: Kris Aquino was seen wearing Imelda Marcos’ diamond necklace.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video has 130,000 views, 5,700 likes, and 429 comments as of writing

The bottom line: Contrary to the video’s claim, Aquino could never have had access to the jewelry.

For nearly three decades, the Marcoses’ ill-gotten jewelry collection has been stored in a vault at the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Moreover, former Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) commissioner Andrew de Castro told The STAR that since the jewelry is kept in a high-security vault, Aquino had no way to access it.

The video also showed a picture of Aquino supposedly wearing Imelda Marcos’ diamond necklace at the 2015 APEC Summit dinner, which supposedly cost $1.2 million, and was custom-designed by a late French designer. However, Aquino herself has said that the necklace she wore is not the same. “The necklace I wore was made from cubic zirconia and silver – hindi po (it’s not) DIAMONDS, in other words fake sila although Bottega Veneta naman.”

(The necklace I wore was made from cubic zirconia and silver – it’s not diamonds, in other words they are fake, although Bottega Veneta.”) – Andrei Santos/Rappler.com

Andrei Santos is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.