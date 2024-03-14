Bohol revokes Chocolate Hills resort permit | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Sagbayan town in Bohol revokes the business permit of the controversial Captain’s Peak Resort. It went viral on social media after online users saw the structures of the resort were built within the protected zone of the Chocolate Hills.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr says his mother former first lady Imelda’s fever has subsided. Imelda’s doctors opted to keep her under their care until she finishes her prescribed course of antibiotics.

Pope Francis says he has no intention of resigning as he feels his health is good enough to allow him to carry on. He reassures about his condition, saying he would only consider quitting in case of a ‘serious physical impediment.’

The United States House of Representatives overwhelmingly passes a bill Wednesday, March 13, giving TikTok’s Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest its US assets or face a ban. – Rappler.com