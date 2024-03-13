Marcos says mom Imelda has recovered after battle with pneumonia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

THIRD GEN. Matthew Manotoc assists her grandmother Imelda Marcos during the 2019 elections at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte.

President Marcos says former first lady Imelda Marcos is scheduled to leave the hospital on Thursday, March 14

MANILA, Philippines – Former first lady Imelda Marcos’ fever has subsided, a week after she was hospitalized due to slight pneumonia, according to her son, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“She was feeling better already. She no longer has a fever,” Marcos told reporters in a mix of English and Filipino during his working visit in Germany on Wednesday, March 13.

Marcos, who last week said that his mother was already “on the path to recovery,” disclosed on Wednesday that Imelda’s doctors opted to keep her under their care until she finishes her prescribed course of antibiotics.

The widow of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. is scheduled to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday, March 14, the President added.

Imelda’s daughter, Senator Imee Marcos, first disclosed on March 5 that their 94-year-old mother was brought to a medical facility after bouts of coughs and feeling feverish.

The following day, Malacañang refuted rumors that Imelda had died.

The Marcos family matriarch – who is turning 95 in July – has had numerous health issues.

After the Sandiganbayan slapped her a graft conviction in 2018, she cited the following illnesses in her plea to post bail:

diabetes mellitus type 2

hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

static ministrokes

sensorineural hearing loss

chronic recurrent urinary tract infection

chronic recurrent gastritis

multiple colon polyps

recurrent respiratory tract infection

In May 2023, she underwent a successful angioplasty procedure. – Rappler.com