Imelda Marcos ‘on path to recovery’ | The wRap

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, is feeling better days after she was admitted to the hospital for slight pneumonia and fever, thus, refuting rumors the Marcos family matriarch had died.

At least four more senators sign an objection letter seeking to reverse a Senate panel’s decision to hold embattled preacher Apollo Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing a hearing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says reports of Chinese research vessels in Benham Rise was a ‘clear intrusion into our Philippine maritime territory.’ But he confused different areas of the Philippines in this statement.

Nikki Haley ends her long-shot challenge to Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. Haley’s strong showing among moderate Republicans and independents highlight how Trump can be vulnerable in the November 5 election.

A New Mexico jury on Wednesday, March 6 finds Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez guilty of involuntary manslaughter. A juror told reporters after the verdict, ‘That was her job to check those rounds.’ – Rappler.com