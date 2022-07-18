FALSE: Magnetic therapy healthcare bracelet improves sperm count

There are no scientific studies that support the effectiveness of magnetic bracelets in improving the sperm count of humans

FALSE The facts: There are no scientific studies that support the effectiveness of magnetic bracelets in improving the sperm count of an individual.

A post on July 13 by the Facebook page “L-Nitomaey.A” claims that magnetic therapy bracelets improve the sperm count of an individual.

This is false.

There are no scientific studies that support the effectiveness of magnetic bracelets in improving the sperm count of humans.

There are published studies on the topic, but they used mice and boars as test subjects, and they did not use wearable magnets in their respective experiments. Both studies did not observe any exposure-related differences in the sperm count of the test subjects.

Health website Health Line said that prior to being marketed as a treatment for male fertility issues, magnetic bracelets were also marketed for different types of pain.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health already debunked these claims and said that static magnets like those found in magnetic bracelets do not work as a replacement for medical attention or treatment. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



