SMNI radio station’s YouTube channel can’t be accessed by administrators

'While the contents of the DZAR 1026 Sonshine Radio YouTube channel remain visible, we are unable to post new content or live streams,' says SMNI vice president of radio operations Admar Vilando

MANILA, Philippines – The YouTube channel of DZAR 1026 Sonshine Radio, owned by embattled doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy‘s Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), could not be accessed by its administrators.

SMNI vice president for radio operations Admar Vilando announced this in a social media post on Thursday, May 16. He added that the Gmail accounts associated with the channel “were deleted without prior notice of violations or options to appeal.”

“While the contents of the DZAR 1026 Sonshine Radio YouTube channel remain visible, we are unable to post new content or live streams. The channel is scheduled for deletion within 15 days, but based on our past experience with Google, all content typically disappears within 15 days,” Vilando said.

The DZAR 1026 YouTube channel has around 321,000 subscribers and 14,000 videos as of writing. The last video on the channel was a newscast clip on former senator Bam Aquino confirming his senatorial bid for the 2025 midterm elections posted on Wednesday, May 15.

According to Google, accounts are disabled due to violations of its policies such as its terms of service, adding that users will get an explanation once they sign in to their accounts. Google says in its terms of service that it also has the right to suspend or terminate accounts due to legal compliance.

Google terminated the SMNI News and Kingdom of Jesus Christ YouTube channels in 2023 to comply with US sanctions on Quiboloy for “his connection to serious human rights abuse.”

However, SMNI News has since returned to the platform through new channel @SMNINewsChannel3.0, with videos from its newscasts and programs. Its last video was a live stream of SMNI Nightline News newscast on May 15.

YouTube says in its separate policy that channel owners are prohibited from bypassing the termination by using or creating other accounts.

SMNI has a track record of fueling disinformation, and continuing red-tagging of journalists and activists critical of the government.

In January, the National Telecommunications Commission ordered an indefinite suspension of SMNI’s radio and television stations until the hearing and final considerations regarding its administrative case pending before the body were completed. – Rappler.com